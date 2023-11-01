New rules force some to sleep outside Manila North Cemetery

A total of 19 PSD personnel, 17 Bantay Pasig personnel, and 10 members of the Pasig police are deployed to the Pasig City Cemetery to maintain peace and order."Sa ngayon wala pa gaano nag-o-overnight gawa ng bukas ng gabi magdamag po sila dito pagod pa kasi mga tao kasi di ba naglinis po, may naglilinis na po ng 30, 31 po so bukas po halos magdamag po ang tao dito," Laco said.Alcoholic beverages, gambling, sharp objects, and loudspeakers are prohibited inside the Pasig City Cemetery.

"Actually dito naman kasi sa cemetery na ito may overnight stay din kada yearly dito kasi may iba din naman kaming relatives dito pero first time din namin father namin yung nandito siyempre ayun makasama din namin siya for this day," Baeza said.Evergreen Memorial Garden has 7 PSD personnel, 14 Bantay Pasig, and 5 police officers from the Pasig City Police Station to ensure security.

