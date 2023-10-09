New Non-Profit Radio Station in Basilan Promotes Religious Solidarity

There is a new non-profit radio station in Basilan propagating religious solidarity among Muslims and Christians to sustain the fragile peace now in all four corners of the province. Established by the local government unit of Lamitan City and went on air only three weeks ago, the 5,000 watts 94.3 FM Station also espouses good governance and educates listeners on the importance of public cooperation in ensuring functionality of their barangay governments.
"We are supporting its operation because it is aiming to foster peace in all of the 45 barangays in Lamitan City and in municipalities around," Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade covering all of the two cities and 11 towns in Basilan, said Tuesday
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
New, larger anti-terror task force for Basilan, Sulu launchedThe anti-terror task forces in Basilan and Sulu that neutralized more than 500 Abu Sayyaf terrorists in the past seven years had been deactivated, replaced with a lone but bigger peacekeeping contingent covering both provinces.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »