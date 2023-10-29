New investor to own 63.94% of The Medical City’s parent company

PROFESSIONAL Services Inc. (PSI), the parent company of The Medical City, announced the completion of a Mandatory Tender Offer on September 20, 2023 by Universal Healthcare Services Pte. Ltd. (UHSPL) and Kambal Health Services Pte Ltd (KHSPL), affiliates of CVC Capital Partners.

Through its affiliates, CVC will own 63.94 percent of PSI. CVC Capital Partners is a leading global private markets manager focused on private equity, secondaries and credit, with $140 billion in assets under management.

The investment alliance between The Medical City and CVC seeks to expand Philippine health care capacity by augmenting resources for its five Philippine hospitals and 60-strong clinic network, the largest in the country. headtopics.com

Chairman Jose Xavier Gonzales, from lead Philippine shareholder Fountel Corp., welcomed the CVC investment, saying that “More than the capital infusion of P12.7 billion, CVC’s global health care partnerships will facilitate TMC’s own aspirations to move the needle globally in precision medicine, while elevating Filipino health care practice as a true patient partner.”

Brian Hong, Managing Partner for Southeast Asia at CVC Capital, reiterated that, “We are partnering with a management team led by President Eugenio Ramos that built a well-recognized leading brand in the Philippines across the whole spectrum of health care, from hospitals to clinics to the home, manifesting excellence from primary to subspecialty care practice.” headtopics.com

Dr. Alfredo R.A. Bengzon, founding director and former President and CEO, returns as Chairman Emeritus. According to Gonzales, “A joint foundation has been established in his name in partnership with his other legacy institution, the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health, to drive much-needed health policy reform and leadership development at the national and local government levels.”

New investor to own 63.94% of The Medical City’s parent firm as CVC mandatory tender offer completedPROFESSIONAL Services Inc. (PSI), the parent company of The Medical City, announced the completion of a Mandatory Tender Offer on September 20, 2023 by Universal Healthcare Services Pte. Ltd. (UHSPL) and Kambal Health Services Pte Ltd (KHSPL), affiliates of CVC Capital Partners. Through its affiliates, CVC will own 63.94 percent of PSI. Read more ⮕

Internet and phone services return slowly after Gaza bombardmentKHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Two days after cellular and internet service abruptly vanished for most of Gaza amid a heavy Israeli bombardment, the crowded enclave was coming back online Sunday as communications systems were gradually being restored. Read more ⮕

Healthcare scope of services must reach IPs — solonDefining the News Read more ⮕

Global shipping made easy with Airspeed international servicesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Alibaba Cloud unveils new services to solve generative AI development issuesDefining the News Read more ⮕

Few transplant surgeons are Black. Giving medical students a rare peek at organ donation may helpNASHVILLE, Tenn.—It’s long after midnight when the bustling operating room suddenly falls quiet—a moment of silence to honor the man lying on the table. This is no ordinary surgery. Detrick Witherspoon died before ever being wheeled in, and now two wide-eyed medical students are about to get a hands-on introduction to organ donation. Read more ⮕