New Google Maps updates: Immersive View for routes, other AI features

These Maps updates make it easier to plan and navigate with confidence and give you a whole new way to search and explore.OVER the past few years, Google Maps has transformed how people interact with the world with features like eco-friendly routing to help you take fuel or energy efficient routes, and Live View to help you orient yourself when walking with augmented reality.

Say you want to bike along the water to the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. Just request cycling directions, then tap the Immersive View preview to see your route in a stunning, multidimensional view from start to finish. You can prepare for each turn as if you were there with detailed, visual turn-by-turn directions, and use the time slider to plan when to head out based on helpful information, like simulated traffic and weather conditions.

All of this builds on our work for Immersive View for places, which uses AI to fuse together billions of Street View and aerial images so you can know what a restaurant or landmark is like before you go. Now developers can also create their own immersive experiences with the launch of Photorealistic 3D Tiles in Google Maps Platform this week.

Simply tap the Lens icon in the search bar and lift your phone to find information about nearby ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, coffee shops and stores. In our biggest expansion of this feature yet, starting this week Lens in Maps is coming to more than 50 new cities including Austin, Las Vegas, Rome, São Paulo and Taipei.Today, hundreds of millions of drivers depend on Google Maps' helpful information about real-world conditions, like nearby crashes or upcoming traffic jams.

Soon, the navigation map will reflect the real world even more accurately. In addition to updated colors throughout the map, you'll see more realistic buildings to help you better orient yourself – like if you're driving downtown and need to understand where you are during the final stretch of your ride.