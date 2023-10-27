New dangers and fears: AI risks outlined ahead of summit

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in London. Sunak said on Thursday that the government must be “honest” about the risks posed by artificial intelligence. AFPLONDON—UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that governments must be “honest” about the risks posed by artificial intelligence, as he prepares to host a global summit on the issue in Britain next week.

“The responsible thing for me to do is to address those fears head on, giving you the peace of mind that we will keep you safe, while making sure you and your children have all the opportunities for a better future that AI can bring,” he said.

Sunak’s speech comes ahead of a two-day international gathering starting next Wednesday at Bletchley Park, central England, where top British codebreakers cracked Nazi Germany’s “Enigma” code. During his speech, he announced that Britain would create an AI Safety Institute to examine and test new types of AI and explore its risks, including social harms like bias and misinformation. headtopics.com

It says generative AI, which creates text and images from written prompts, significantly increases risks to safety and security. Risks in the digital sphere, such as cyber-attacks, fraud, scams, impersonation and child sexual abuse images, are most likely to manifest and to have the highest impact, it adds.

It recommends industry, academia, civil society, governments and the public all collaborate to help regulate the sphere.

More areas in ‘red’ poll listDefining the News Read more ⮕

Castro told: Don’t be onion-skinnedDefining the News Read more ⮕

Humanitarian ‘pause’ in Gaza fighting soughtDefining the News Read more ⮕

PH drops China funding for Mindanao railwayDefining the News Read more ⮕

PH asked: Probe ‘war crimes’Defining the News Read more ⮕

President: More needs to be done to fix agri systemDefining the News Read more ⮕