New BTS Documentary Series to Stream on Disney+

A new documentary series about the Kpop boy band BTS will stream on Disney+ beginning December 20. The eight-part 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star' will follow the group's decade-long career to date and feature in-depth interviews with each of the group's members.





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Disney on Ice' is coming back to Manila this DecemberThe production marks Disney’s celebration of “100 Years of Wonder.”

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

LIST: Philippine holidays in 2024December 24 and December 31 are special non-working days in 2024

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Miss Earth 2023 set for December in VietnamYllana Aduana will be representing the Philippines in the competition

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

| BTS baritone V makes a smooth alt-R&B landing on ‘Layover,’ his first solo albumLOS ANGELES (AP) — A lot can go wrong when a performer endeavors outside of the group that made their career. In the case of BTS baritone V, a lot can go right, as well. Layover, the first solo album from V, is moody, smooth alt-R&B, a collection of songs that feels true to…

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Miss World 2023 set for December in IndiaGwendolyne Fourniol is competing in the hopes of winning the Philippines' second Miss World crown

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' doc coming to US theaters in DecemberNEW YORK CITY: A documentary chronicling Beyoncé's just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters on December 1, AMC Theaters announced on Monday.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »