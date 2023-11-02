New Beatles single 'Now and Then' set for release

McCartney, 81, announced the song's release in June, in what has been dubbed in a promotional trailer "the last Beatles song." "Now And Then" was one of several tracks on a cassette that Lennon had recorded for McCartney at his home in New York's Dakota Building in 1979 -- a year before his death.Two other songs, "Free As A Bird" and "Real Love," were cleaned up by the producer Jeff Lynne, and released in 1995 and 1996.

After the recording was processed using the new technology "there it was, John's voice, crystal clear," McCartney said. Recording at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, they also added Starr's drum part alongside bass, piano, a slide guitar solo by McCartney -- inspired by Harrison -- and more backing vocals.

"It's the last song my dad, Paul, George and Ringo got to make together. It's like a time capsule and all feels very meant to be," he added. McCartney said he agonized initially about whether they should complete the song or leave it unfinished.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.