Yesterday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla announced that the Philippines would file an environmental case against China before an international tribunal, for the “innumerable and immeasurable” damage it has caused to natural resources in Philippine waters.

A report this week said the Department of Finance had informed Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian that the Philippines is no longer interested in the ODA from Beijing for the P83-billion Mindanao Railway Phase 1.

These are encouraging steps in decoupling from China. People had been saying this throughout the Duterte administration, that instead of kowtowing to Beijing in hopes of benefiting from stronger ties with the world’s second largest economy, the Philippines should go in the opposite direction, reducing dependence on Chinese trade and ODA. headtopics.com

Beyond risking being rammed by those big ships, what else can be done to uphold our sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea? Apart from this, as retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio has pointed out, there are old maps showing what constitutes Philippine sovereign waters, and treaties to back them up.

Aside from the US and Australia, with which we have a visiting forces agreement, we have received expressions of support from US treaty ally Japan, our biggest aid donor; the European Union as a grouping along with some of its member states individually, and Canada. headtopics.com

The arbitration court in had ruled in 2016 that the Philippines has sovereign rights over Ayungin, Panganiban and Recto Bank. Rodrigo Duterte also feuded with the countries that could have exerted some non-military forms of pressure to compel compliance with the ruling. Instead China enjoyed free rein to embark on a frenzied artificial island-building, facing little challenge even when its vessels sank a Philippine fishing boat and left the Filipinos to flounder in the high seas.

