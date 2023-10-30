NEU Hunters conquer PSL 21U cagefest

Members of the victorious New Era University Hunters pose with team officials and supporters after capturing the Pilipinas Super League 21U championship.MANILA, Philippines – King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory over the San Juan Kings in the 21U championship of the Pilipinas Super League at the Central Recreational Fitness Center Gym inside the NEU compound in Quezon City recently.

Vincent Nablo was named Most Valuable Player after leading the Hunters with 20 points and seven assists. Other than hitting the title-clinching 3-pointer, Gallardo also provided solid backup for NEU with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Defense, said Hunters coach Jay Agsalud, was the key to their title-clinching victory that helped negate a slew of turnovers early in the game. "The players' bond and camaraderie, traits that make up the team's culture, was also instrumental," said Agsalud.

