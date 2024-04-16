Netizens Share 'Prayer for Rain' Amidst Drought

Several netizens have been feeling the heat and have opted to share the "Prayer for Rain" that was posted on the social media accounts of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines in April 2016.Caritas Philippines , is the humanitarian, development and advocacy arm of the CBCP followed suit.

Father, Your children are begging to survive,Hear us, we desire to live.Prolonged drought is depriving us of the fruits of our toil;Low water supply means hunger and thirst for most of us;El Niño continues to threaten our relationship with one another.O Lord, this is a very hostile phenomenon that we beg for You to end.At this time of looming catastrophe, dear Lord, dwell in our hearts.

Netizens Prayer For Rain CBCP Philippines Drought

