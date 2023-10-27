Net hot money outflow reaches $387 million in 9 months

Data released by the BSP showed the net outflow of foreign investments registered with the central bank through authorized agent banks amounted to $386.79 million from January to September, reversing the $221.56 million net inflow recorded in the same period last year.

From January to September, gross inflows slipped by 2.7 percent to $9.29 billion from $9.55 billion in the same period last year. The preliminary data showed that gross inflow of foreign portfolio investment was steady at $887.61 million in September from $891.89 million in the same month last year.

The US, the central bank added, remained the top destination of outflows as it accounted for 63.6 percent or $1 billion of the total amount pulled out of the country. Inflation averaged 6.6 percent from January to September, well above the BSP’s two to four percent target range. headtopics.com

The Philippines registered a net inflow of hot money amounting to $1 billion last year, reversing the net outflow of $2.4 billion in 2021 amid the impact of the pandemic. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry to hold the country’s first...

