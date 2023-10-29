Neri: Sheraton turns 1

A year can pass as quickly as the blink of an eye, or it can crawl by excruciatingly slowly, especially when one is striving to reach the summit of excellence.For Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, it has been a bit of both. It feels like just yesterday when this newly established resort first opened its doors to the public. However, to achieve what it has thus far, the journey was not without its trials and tribulations. This was emphasized during Sheraton’s first anniversary celebration.
The event featured stations that highlighted Sheraton’s culinary outlets, including 5 Cien, which offers a unique blend of international and local dishes, Nikkei, known for its Peruvian-Japanese cuisine, “Sa Sitio Bakery and Bar,” serving fresh pastries, desserts and coffee, and Buhi Bar, offering signature cocktails crafted by mixologists.Opening the event with her remarks was Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort’s General Manager, Dottie Wurgler-Cronin.