Neri: Sheraton turns 1

A year can pass as quickly as the blink of an eye, or it can crawl by excruciatingly slowly, especially when one is striving to reach the summit of excellence.For Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, it has been a bit of both. It feels like just yesterday when this newly established resort first opened its doors to the public. However, to achieve what it has thus far, the journey was not without its trials and tribulations. This was emphasized during Sheraton’s first anniversary celebration.

The event featured stations that highlighted Sheraton’s culinary outlets, including 5 Cien, which offers a unique blend of international and local dishes, Nikkei, known for its Peruvian-Japanese cuisine, “Sa Sitio Bakery and Bar,” serving fresh pastries, desserts and coffee, and Buhi Bar, offering signature cocktails crafted by mixologists.Opening the event with her remarks was Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort’s General Manager, Dottie Wurgler-Cronin.

Relatives of victims of alleged war crimes in military-run Myanmar seek justice in PHSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

China, US appear to restart military talks despite disputes over Taiwan and South China SeaSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

DTI urges flower, candle sellers to hold off price increaseSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Eastern Communications expands footprint in OroSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, dies at 68SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Rider dies after being run over by truck in MandaueSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕