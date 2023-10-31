Neither Israel nor Palestine should be destroyed

Acting on a non-binding resolution authored by 22 Arab countries, the general assembly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities to allow the delivery of food, water, medical supplies, fuel and electricity to the war victims. Of the 193 UN member-states, 120 voted for the resolution; 14 voted no, including Israel, the US, Canada and the Pacific island nations Palau and Nauru; and 45 abstained, including the Philippines.

