Negros Occidental tops gun ban violators in Western Visayas

Negros Occidental has the highest number of gun ban violators in Western Visayas from August to October since the start of the election period for the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE). Major Rhojn Darrell Nigos, spokesperson of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), said that 30 gun ban violators in the province have been arrested.

Of the number, 104 were civilians, three were security guards, two were jail officers, and one was police personnel, Nigos added. A total of 78 firearms and 46 bladed weapons were recovered. Nigos said that police operations in relation to the upcoming election will continue and they are expecting that in those operations, more gun ban violators could be arrested.

