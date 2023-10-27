Negros coco expo empowers farmers, producers

The five-day Negros Coco Expo and Abanse Coco Negrense Trade Fair officially opened this week at Robinson’s Place Bacolod. The opening last Oct. 25 was led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Negros Occidental OIC Provincial Director Lynna Joy Cardinal, and Dept. of Science and Technology (DOST) Negros Occ. Provincial Director Allan Francis Daraug.

in collaboration with the provincial government, Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Negros Occ., DOST, and Robinson’s Place Bacolod. Lacson said that he wanted the coconut farmers to be fully empowered to contribute significantly towards the collective development and progress of the people and the province.

