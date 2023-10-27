Neg. Occ. not included in DSWD cash aid for ASF-affected hog raisers

Negros Occidental is not included in the list of provinces in Western Visayas to benefit from the emergency cash transfer for hog farmers affected by the African swine fever (ASF).

Frenz Eman Obista, disaster response and management division officer of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, said that local governments in the province did not submit an ASF report to the regional office. Despite having confirmed cases of ASF in some of its cities and municipalities, the provincial government of Negros Occidental did not declare an outbreak. The Provincial Veterinary Office reported early this week that La Castellana and Hinobaan have confirmed cases of ASF.

