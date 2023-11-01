Nearly half of Filipino families feel poor: SWS

The Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 poll found that 48 percent of Filipino families rated themselves as mahirap or poor, 25 percent said they were not poor, and 27 percent rated placed themselves on the borderline.

Compared to June 2023, the percentage of poor families rose by 3 points from 45 percent. Borderline families fell by 6 points from 33 percent, and families which were not poor rose by 3 points from 22 percent.

This is equal to 13.2 million self-rated poor families in September and 12.5 million in June. The SWS arrived at these estimates by applying the percentage of self-rated poor respondents to the Philippine Statistics Authority's medium-population projections for 2023.

The 3-point rise in the nationwide self-rated poor figure between June and September "was due to increases in all areas, especially in Mindanao, combined with a decline in Balance Luzon" or Luzon areas outside Metro Manila, the pollster said.

That’s despite the easing of unemployment and underemployment rate in August, and the wage hikes recently approved in parts of the country.“Based on past surveys self-rated poverty is significantly affected by factors like the family's experience of involuntary hunger, presence of jobless household members, and high inflation rate,” said Leo Laroza, SWS Director for Communications and Information Technology in a message.

The same survey found that 6.6 percent or 1.8 million families were "newly poor", meaning they were not poor 1 to 4 years ago.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: SWS survey: Nearly half of Filipino families feel poor in Q3 of 2023The SWS survey estimates that around 13.2 million families consider themselves poor — higher than the 12.5 million estimated in June 2023.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Nearly half of Filipino families feel poor in third quarter of 2023SWS estimates that this equates to 13.2 million families self-identifying as poor, with 1.8 million of them being newly categorized as such

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Filipino, Japanese surfers top Siargao Int’l Surfing Cup 2023BUTUAN CITY – Filipino John Mark Tokong and Japanese Anon Matsuoka emerged on top of the 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup, a World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event, in General Luna, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Tribute to Filipino heroes and martyrsA Philippine military officer lights a candle over the grave of a fallen comrade at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on the eve of All Saints Day.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Filipino doctors expected among first to exit GazaThe Philippine Embassy in Jordan says all 136 Filipinos in Gaza are safe and accounted for

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: PINOY PRIDE: kauna-unahang Filipino Chief Nurse sa UKLONDON – Isang malaking tagumpay para sa Filipino healthcare professionals sa United Kingdom ang pagkakahirang sa kauna-unahang Pilipinong Chief Nurse sa National Health Service (NHS).

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕