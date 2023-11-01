Nearly half of Filipino families feel poor: SWS

The Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 poll found that 48 percent of Filipino families rated themselves as mahirap or poor, 25 percent said they were not poor, and 27 percent rated placed themselves on the borderline.
Compared to June 2023, the percentage of poor families rose by 3 points from 45 percent. Borderline families fell by 6 points from 33 percent, and families which were not poor rose by 3 points from 22 percent.
This is equal to 13.2 million self-rated poor families in September and 12.5 million in June. The SWS arrived at these estimates by applying the percentage of self-rated poor respondents to the Philippine Statistics Authority's medium-population projections for 2023.
The 3-point rise in the nationwide self-rated poor figure between June and September "was due to increases in all areas, especially in Mindanao, combined with a decline in Balance Luzon" or Luzon areas outside Metro Manila, the pollster said.
That’s despite the easing of unemployment and underemployment rate in August, and the wage hikes recently approved in parts of the country.“Based on past surveys self-rated poverty is significantly affected by factors like the family's experience of involuntary hunger, presence of jobless household members, and high inflation rate,” said Leo Laroza, SWS Director for Communications and Information Technology in a message.
The same survey found that 6.6 percent or 1.8 million families were "newly poor", meaning they were not poor 1 to 4 years ago.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PHILSTARNEWS: SWS survey: Nearly half of Filipino families feel poor in Q3 of 2023The SWS survey estimates that around 13.2 million families consider themselves poor — higher than the 12.5 million estimated in June 2023.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕