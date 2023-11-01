Nearly 1 million visit Manila North Cemetery despite rains

The estimated 500-square-meter lot for the Osmeñas, where Sergio and his wife Esperanza Limjap are buried, will remain for as long as their grandchildren wish, according to “Joel,” the man guarding their graves.

Those who wish to do tours of heritage graves must secure permission from the city government, according to Castañeda. City police chief Col. Reycon Garduque said the figure is more than the number of visitors reported last year.

A voter died of a gunshot wound sustained as two groups supporting rival candidates clashed in the premises of a polling... The Pasay City government on Wednesday ordered the closure of a Philippine offshore gaming operations hub that was raided recently for allegedly having prostitution dens.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Mga dumalaw sa Manila North Cemetery dumami sa bisperas ng UndasDumami na ang nagpupunta sa Manila North Cemetery ngayong bisperas ng Todos los Santos.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: New rules force some to sleep outside Manila North CemeteryNew guidelines forced some visitors to spend the night outside the Manila North Cemetery on the eve of All Saints' Day.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Mga makasaysayang personalidad na nakalibing sa Manila North, bisitahinSa mahigit 2 milyong taong nakahimlay sa sementeryo, ilan din sa mga dinadalaw ng mga tao ay ang puntod ng mga kilalang taong namuno at gumawa ng kasaysayan.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Fire damages hall at Jewish part of Vienna cemeteryVIENNA, Austria - Austrian police on Wednesday were investigating a fire that damaged a hall at the Jewish part of the Vienna cemetery, with politicians condemning anti-Semitic violence.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Marcos, family spend Undas in Heroes’ Cemetery to remember patriarchDictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s burial in the Libingan ng mga Bayani in 2016 triggered large protests. Six years later, his son became president.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕