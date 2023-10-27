NEA suspends electric cooperative manager in Negros Occidental for 3 months

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The National Electrification Administration (NEA) suspended the general manager of the Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (NOCECO) for three months, effective Thursday, October 26.

Almeda said Bustamante’s appointment was invalid from the very beginning because the NEA never approved his assumption of office, which he claimed violated the National Electrification Administration Act. headtopics.com

NEA appointed another engineer, Domingo Santiago Jr., as the acting general manager of NOCECO for six months or until a regular general manager has been appointed. NOCECO’s gates were padlocked, and Almeda’s group had to use a bolt cutter to gain access to serve the suspension and show-cause order.

Almeda also said four NOCECO board members would be investigated and suspended for a month until they could explain how Bustamante managed to assume office as the general manager.

Ride hailing service expands in Bacolod, Negros OccidentalBACOLOD CITY – Ride hailing service Grab is gearing up for a mobility expansion here and Negros Occidental. Read more ⮕

Negros Occidental to ‘proceed with caution’ in reviving hog industrySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Negros Occidental tops gun ban violators in Western VisayasSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

GAB, Clarin patuloy na pinauunlad professional sports at amusementsNakipagdayalogo kamakailan si Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Atty. Richard Clarin kina Negros Occidental Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer at Bacolod City Administrator Atty. Pacifico “Boyet” Maghari III kaugnay sa pagsusulong ng professional sports sa Province of Negros Occidental at Bacolod City. Read more ⮕

NEA to activate power situation monitoring system for BSKETHE National Electrification Administration (NEA) is set to activate its 24-hour power situation monitoring system on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). Read more ⮕

No curfew in Negros Occ. during BSKESunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕