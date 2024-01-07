NDRRMC on blue alert ahead of Traslacion

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) went on blue alert on Sunday, ahead of the Traslacion on January 9, 2024. According to Glen Juego's report on Super Radyo dzBB on Sunday, the blue alert meant that the NDRRMC's operations center was closely monitoring the event and coordinating with the other government agencies involved in the activity.

The Council also reported that the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office's incident management team had been activated. The Manila incident management team will monitor and respond to emergencies that would take place during the massive procession at the heart of the Feast of the Black Nazarene. The Philippine National Police said that it has not monitored any serious threat that could disrupt this year's Traslacion, which about 2.3 million Filipinos are expected to attend. “Wala pa naman tayong nakukuha o nare-receive na impormasyon na maituturing na seryosong banta para ma-disrupt itong Traslacion. Pero we are not lowering our guar





