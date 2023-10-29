NCAA: St. Benilde holds off Perpetual to extend win streak

MANILA -- College of St. Benilde stretched its winning streak to three games after a slim 77-73 triumph over Perpetual Help in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers improved to 7-4, forcing a tie with the San Beda Red Lions for fourth and fifth places in the league standings. Reigning MVP Will Gozum produced a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Prince Carlos scored a team-high 19 points. The Blazers shot 40.8% in the game and limited the Altas to just 28.2% shooting.

St. Benilde led by as much as 18 points in the contest but needed some stout defense in the end game to fend off the Altas. Art Roque exploded for 27 points and hauled down 13 rebounds in a losing effort, while Jelo Razon added 14 points. The Altas dropped to 4-7 with the result. CSB 77- Carlos 19, Oczon 18, Gozum 15, Corteza 7, Cajucom 6, Sangco 4, Turco 4, Marcos 2, Mara 2, Marasigan 0 headtopics.com

UPHSD 73- Roque 30, Ramon 14, Pagaran 11, Nitura 9, Abis 5, Omega 4, Barcuma 2, Ferreras 1, Gelsano 0, Boral 0, Orgo 0, Nunez 0, Sevilla 0

