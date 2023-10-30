NCAA Player of the Week Ry De La Rosa, malaking pasabog para sa JRU

Ibinalik ni De La Rosa ang kanyang pangalan sa mapa sa paglikom ng 10.67 points at 2.0 rebounds tampok ang mga krusyal na pasabog para sa Heavy Bombers sa huling dalawang laro laban sa San Sebastian College-Recoletos at Arellano.

Sa ngayon ay pasok na sa Final Four picture ang Heavy Bombers kasunod ng primerang Mapua at segundang Lyceum habang naungusan ang San Beda na nasa ikaapat na ranggo na ngayon. Tinalo ng 5-foot-10 guard sina Greg Caunan ng Lyceum, Jade Talampas ng Arellano, at Migs Oczong Benilde para sa lingguhang parangal tampok ang San Miguel Corporation bilang major sponsor at suportado ng Discovery Suites and Jockey bilang minor sponsors.

“I'm glad I am playing with this group, these guys just know how to hold it down, they know the only way to win is to rely on one another and that's just our thing, continuing to show the brotherhood we have." headtopics.com

Ang pagbabalik ni De La Rosa ay malaking tulong sa kampanya ng JRU na makatungtong muli sa Final Four sa unang pagkakataon mula noong 2017. "We really rely on each other and again, si Ry is just a byproduct na lang siya nung itinatakbo namin," sabi ni Gonzales.

