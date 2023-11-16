NBTC Regional Championships to Bring High School Basketball to Provinces

The National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) will be bringing the best of the high school basketball play to the provinces as the inaugural NBTC Regional Championships kicks off next year. In January next year, the regional championships will kick off in the North, as Laoag hosts the North Luzon regional championships at the Centennial Arena.

The Mindanao championship will be held at the Sarangani Sports Training Center from February 1-4; the Visayas championship at Cebu Coliseum from February 15-18; and the South Luzon championship at the Batangas City Sports Center from February 29 to March 3. NBTC program director Eric Altamirano said that the regional championships will put the spotlight on the provinces. “For the last 14 years, the highlight of the program is always the national finals. During the national finals, it is really focused on the Filipino-foreign players, the top players, the big name players that will be recruited highly for college or maybe in the national team,” he told reporters at a press conference at the Mall of Asia Arena Thursda

