NBA Star Ja Morant Testifies in Court

NBA star Ja Morant testified in court that a teenager hit him in the face with a basketball pass during a pickup game. Morant punched the teen in the face. The lawsuit was filed by Joshua Holloway, accusing Morant and his friend of assault and other charges.
Filipino Teams Miss Chance at NBA 2K League DraftFour Filipino teams were unable to qualify for the 2024 NBA 2K League draft after falling short in the Asia-Pacific Invitational. Upsets occurred during the tournament, with Laus Group Eagles and LGE 45ers emerging as strong contenders. However, a health and safety issue led to a rematch between Aegis Indonesia Patriots and LGE 45ers.
Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc Pay Tribute to Late 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew PerryActors Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to their 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away last October. LeBlanc shared a personal farewell message on Instagram, expressing his love and fond memories of their time together on the show.
Star Wars actors Emily Swallow and Diana Lee Inosanto cancel appearance at Manila Pop Culture ConventionOrganizers for the Manila Pop Culture Convention (ManiPopCon) announced that 'Star Wars' actors Emily Swallow and Diana Lee Inosanto will no longer be attending the convention's 2023 edition. ManiPopCon organizers released a statement just days before the event was set to hold from November 17 to 19 in Ayala Malls Manila Bay that Swallow and Inosanto are unable to attend because of 'unforeseen developments.' Organizers assured individuals who purchased meet and greet tickets would be fully refunded.
