NBA fines 76ers’ Joel Embiid for obscene gesture

HYPED UP. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $35,000 for repeatedly making an obscene gesture Sunday, October 29, during the Sixers’The incident occurred with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter, when Embiid made a two-point basket and was fouled by Malcolm Brogdon. Embiid missed the free throw.

