NBA: Embiid scores 35 as 76ers beat Portland

LOS ANGELES -- Joel Embiid unleashed a dominant performance with 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, six blocked shots and two steals on Sunday in Philadelphia's 126-98 rout of Portland.

"He's always exceptional," 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton said. "He's always amazing for us. When he's playing like that, he's the best player in the league every night." "That's my job, try to get better every single day," Embiid said. "It starts on defense, having that mentality to play it, lock down everything and block everything and offensively just trying to make the right plays.

Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 10 rebounds while Tobias Harris scored 24 to spark the Sixers, who expect to have unhappy guard James Harden back at practice on Tuesday. The 34-year-old guard has tried to get into shape and took part in a pre-game walkthrough on Sunday, with Nurse saying Harden has done well in conditioning. headtopics.com

Defending champion Denver improved to 3-0 as two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had game highs of 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead a 128-95 blowout at Oklahoma City.Stephen Curry scored 24 points, going 6-of-14 from 3-point range, and Klay Thompson added 19 points, going 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, in Golden State's 106-95 triumph at Houston.

Trae Young scored 20 points and added 11 assists to spark eight Hawks scorers in double figures, including Clint Capela, who scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points and 16 rebounds while LeBron James contributed 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. headtopics.com

