NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Addresses Gambling Accusations Against Jontay Porter

Toronto's Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the NBA if the gambling-related accusations against him are proven true, according to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The league is currently investigating the matter, and Porter has not played since the investigation began.

Silver stated that he has a wide range of disciplinary actions available, including the possibility of banning Porter from the game.

