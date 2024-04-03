NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons

Rajon Rondo , a four-time NBA All-Star guard who helped the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers capture NBA titles, said Tuesday he has retired from the league after 16 seasons.

Rajon Rondo NBA Retirement Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhilstarNews / 🏆 1. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rajon Rondo announces retirement: 'I'm done'Rajon Rondo officially announced his retirement from the NBA after 16 seasons.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

NBA: Suns sign two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contractThe Phoenix Suns sign two-time All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Ex-NBA star Jeremy Lin banned for five games in Taiwan over WADA breachDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

NBA: Hawks wipe out 30-point deficit, shock CelticsDejounte Murray scored 19 points, dished out 15 assists and made the go-ahead basket with one minute left to help the Atlanta Hawks overcome a 30-point deficit and stun the visiting Boston Celtics 120-118 on Monday.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

NBA: Pacers charge past Clippers, ensure winning tripPascal Siakam scored 31 points and Myles Turner added 24 as the visiting Indiana Pacers turned improved defense into a 133-116 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

NBA: Kings pin 76ers with another road lossKeegan Murray and De'Aaron Fox combined for 46 points, Domantas Sabonis added to his NBA triple-double lead and the host Sacramento Kings gradually pulled away from the road-weary Philadelphia 76ers for a 108-96 victory on Monday night.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »