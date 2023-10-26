NBA All-Star Game returning to East vs West format

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game returns to its classic format of Eastern Conference vs Western Conference as well as traditional four-quarter scoring.“While the NBA All-Star Game will no longer have an untimed fourth quarter or conclude when one team reaches or surpasses the Final Target Score, the teams will continue to compete to win each quarter for a charitable organization of their choosing,” the league said in its announcement Wednesday, October 25.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

rapplerdotcom »

NBA All-Star Game reverts to East-West and classic formatLeBron James and French prodigy Victor Wembanyama could line up alongside each other at next year's NBA All-Star game. Read more ⮕

NBA All-Star Game reverts to East-West and classic formatLeBron James and French prodigy Victor Wembanyama could line up alongside each other at next year's NBA All-Star game after the league announced the annual showpiece will return to a classic Eastern Conference versus Western Conference format on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Read more ⮕

NBA All-Star Game reverts to East-West and classic formatThe voting process for the 73rd NBA All-Star Game to determine the All-Stars lineup will remain the same with 12 players chosen from each conference. Read more ⮕

NBA All-Star Game reverts to East-West, classic formatDefining the News Read more ⮕

Dwight Ramos in NBA’s ‘Everyone’s Game’ tip-off campaignDefining the News Read more ⮕

2023-24 NBA season: How to watch on TV and onlineOne of the most anticipated NBA seasons will start on Wednesday, October 25. How can one be able to watch basketball action? Read more ⮕