NBA All-Star Game mobalik sa East vs. West

Mobalik ang National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game sa tradisyu­nal niining format nga mao ang East vs. West.Pormal kining gipahibalo ni Commissioner Adam Silver ning Huwebes, Oktubre 26, 2023 (PH time).Ang All-Star Game ipahigayon karong Pebrero 18, 2024 sa Indianapolis.Gipasabot ni Silver nga nakadesisyon sila niini gumikan kay mao kini ang gusto sa mga sumosunod sa liga.

Sa miaging unom ka seasons, gigamit sa All-Star Game ang format diin ang top vote-getters sa matag komperensya mao ang mopili og bisan kinsa nga magduduwa sa pagporma sa ilang tagsa-­tagsa ka team.“It felt like it was time,” matod ni Silver. “I said earlier, keeping with this overall theme, it’s back to basketball this season. We heard it from our fans, I think the players recognize it too.”

