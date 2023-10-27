Navy’s most potent assets take part in Zambales coast live-fire exercise

This took place in the vicinity of Capones Island, San Antonio, Zambales, Philippine Fleet spokesperson Lt. Giovanni Badidles said in a statement Friday.

The live firing, gunnery exercise of the two frigates and the MPAC’s successful launch of a Spike-ER surface-to-surface missile is part of “Exercise Pagbubuklod,” which is scheduled for October 23 to 27.

“Live fire exercises are essential for the sailors to build confidence, improve understanding, and fine tune the proper execution of these lethal capabilities,” Badidles said. He added the successful conduct of these major training activities fulfilled the overall objectives of “Exercise Pagbubuklod,” which is to optimize the utilization of assets and equipment, train personnel, and develop tactics and procedures, ensuring success in the area of operations. headtopics.com

“It further aims to validate the organizational structure, concepts of operations, and published doctrines in addressing the current and future scenarios in the operational areas,” Badidles noted.

