Navy rules esports; Army shines anew in kickboxing

Philippine Navy showed its force in esports when it bagged the gold medal in the Call of Duty: Mobile event in the 2023 ROTC Games National Championships held online on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The school first made its gold-medal campaign felt with a 2-0 win over Davao Del Norte State College before blacking PATTS College of Aeronautics with a similar 2-0 score. PATTS, which represents the Air Force, settled for the bronze medal after a 2-1 victory over Tanauan Institute Inc.

Following their dominance in boxing on Thursday, Oct. 26, Philippine Army hopes to collect more mints when eight of their athletes battle in the kickboxing finals being held at press time. Betty Mae Churping is clashing with Air Force’s Camille Joy Sanchez in the female 52kg; Kathleen Igualdo and fellow Army Angelie Musa are competing for the female 56kg gold; Pauline Gallardo is battling teammate Kristel Llenas in female 60kgs; Christopher Manipon is meeting Navy’s Jerome Negapatan in the 57kg male; and Mark Christian Ursabia is squaring off with Air Force’s Ghen-Yan Berdon in the 60kg male. headtopics.com

Also prevailing in their matches were PATTS College of Aeronautics over Tanauan Institute Inc., 21-17; and Jose Rizal Memorial State University over OLLTC, 21-14.

Philippine Navy seeks answers on lighter charges for Indonesian smuggling arrestsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Sudan army says to resume US and Saudi-led talks on ending warWAD MADANI, Sudan - The Sudanese army said Wednesday it has accepted an invitation to resume US- and Saudi-brokered talks aimed at ending more than six months of conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Read more ⮕

Russia’s Shoigu says Moscow exhausting Ukrainian armyDefining the News Read more ⮕

Army restrains militiamen used as security for candidate in Zamboanga del NorteTampilisan Mayor Norabeth Carloto files a complaint against the militiamen for allegedly serving as security escorts for a candidate in the village of Tilubog Read more ⮕

Army sends 1,400 soldiers to secure BSKE in C.LuzonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Army reservist shoots 22 dead in Maine, massive manhunt underwayDefining the News Read more ⮕