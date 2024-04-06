Naval Ships from Philippines, US, Australia, and Japan to Hold Joint Drills in South China Sea

A total of five naval ships will sail from the “south going to the north” as the Philippines , United States , Australia , and Japan will hold joint naval and air drills along the country’s exclusive economic zone or EEZ in the disputed South China Sea today.

“Our combined defense/armed forces will conduct a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone on April 7, 2024,” the defense chiefs of the four countries said in a joint statement Saturday, as they deepen ties to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the region

