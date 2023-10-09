National Security Adviser criticizes UN Rapporteur's report on NTF-ELCAC

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año criticized the United Nation Rapporteur's report on the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), stating that it is incomplete. Año argued that the rapporteur should have raised concerns with them to fully understand the body's mandate and operations. He believes that clarity in context is necessary to make the report relevant.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: China ‘overhyping’ trespassing claims — PH security adviserThe wRap highlights: China trespassing claims, FRIENDS cast, SB19

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: National Security Council pushes to designate Hamas as terroristsIn a statement released on Friday, the NSC condemned the Hamas attacks in Israel saying it will push for the “designation” of the fundamentalist group in solidarity with Israel.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Tulfo eyes creation of National Cyber Security OfficeTulfo eyes creation of National Cyber Security Office

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Hong Kong's leader says to create new national security law in 2024Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Hong Kong's leader says to create new national security law in 2024Hong Kong leader John Lee said Wednesday that the semi-autonomous city would create its own national security law in 2024.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: National security chief to back TikTok ban if proven for cyber espionage use National Security Adviser and concurrent National Security Council Director General Eduardo Año will not hesitate to recommend the banning of video-sharing app TikTok in the Philippines if proven that it is being used by China for cyber espionage.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »