National Privacy Commission to receive additional budget for data protection

Following data breaches in the past months involving several government agencies, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) will get an additional P100 million for next year to do a better job of protecting the people’s data and fighting cyberattacks, Sen. Grace Poe said.

Poe, chair of the Senate public services committee, said the additional budget will be spent on information communications technology equipment, ICT software and subscription, office rental, consultancy services, infrastructure for computer data management and other relevant equipment





