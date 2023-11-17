National Government Urged to Include Mental Well-being in Basic Health Services

THE national government is encouraged to include mental well-being to its basic health services given that more and more people have recognized its impact on their overall conditions. “It should be delivered in the same manner as the government is delivering the basic health services,” Capstone-Intel Corp. Chief of Public Affairs Atty. Nic. A Conti told reporters in a media briefing held in Quezon City on Thursday.

Republic Act 11036, or the National Mental Health Law, is a specific policy that deals with this issue that has become so pronounced at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. One of its vital mandates is the integration of the national mental health services to the delivery of basic health services. Since this is not yet a reality in the country, he attributed this to the reluctance of many Filipinos to still not deal with it even though they are more cognizant of which, according to him. Based on results of the nationwide survey conducted by Capstone-Intel from September 20 to 27, 93 percent of 1,210 respondents are aware of the term mental healt

