National Government Exceeds Expenditure Target in 2023

The National Government has exceeded its expenditure target in 2023 by 2.1 percent due to the significant expansion in infrastructure and other capital outlays, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Wednesday, April 3, 2024. In a statement, the DBM said that based on the Cash Operations Report released by the Bureau of Treasury, the total disbursement of the National Government in 2023 amounted to P5.336 trillion, P176.6 billion or 3.4 percent higher than the 2022 outturns, P107.

8 billion or 2.1 percent more than the full-year target. It said the increase was primarily driven by the “significant expansion” in infrastructure and other capital outlays that reached P1.2 trillion, 18.7 percent higher year-on-year, and up by 16.2 percent from the target

