National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center placed under blue alert status

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) placed the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (NDRRMOC) under “blue alert” status following the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that jolted Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Friday. Blue status means half of the NDRRMC will be on standby to ensure enough manpower will be available in case of contingencies.

“Civil Defense officials at the national and regional level are closely monitoring the progress of the operations, coordinating with the local government unit disaster managers,” said OCD administrator Ariel Nepomuceno in a statement. “We have placed the NDRRMC under blue alert, requiring the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and Bureau of Fire Protection to render duty to support response activities,” he said. Assistance will be provided to residents affected by the tremors, as instructed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Nepomuceno added. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Friday

