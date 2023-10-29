Nasdaq exec wary of rising US rates

Griggs, who was asked about his outlook on the global economy and global markets including the Philippine stock market, said higher interest rates drive up costs of everything, from homes to cars.

The big question, he noted, is when does the consumer start to feel some of the pressure of these higher interest rates. On the ongoing war in the Middle East, Griggs said: “As much as the tragedy in the Middle East is a tragedy, and it’s hard to watch every day at the moment, that’s not impacting the markets to a large degree, unless there’s going to be even more escalation outside of where, where it is today.”When the COVID pandemic started, for instance, the interest rate for a 10-year government debt security was less than one percent but the yield has now jumped to about five percent for a 10-year note.

Griggs, who was in Manila for Nasdaq's 10th anniversary in the country, said that as for the Philippines, the company is optimistic of growth in the country and that it seeks to expand its workforce to 400 employees by the end of 2024.

Nasdaq's Manila office started with approximately 100 employees when it opened 10 years ago and has now grown to more than 300 people. SN Aboitiz Power Group, a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Corp. and Norwegian firm Scatec, said it continues to work...

Economists are split over the next policy move of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas after it delivered an off-cycle 25-basis-point... Commuters may have to wait a bit longer before the Metro Rail Transit Line 4 is built, as the government moved the signing...

The United States and China agreed Friday to work towards setting up a meeting between the two countries' leaders next month, after President Joe Biden met Beijing's top diplomat at the White House.

