NASA Confirms Mystery Object That Crashed Through Florida Home was Space Junk

NAPLES, Florida — NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station .The cylindrical object that tore through the home in Naples on March 8 was subsequently taken to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral for analysis.The space agency said it was a metal support used to mount old batteries on a cargo pallet for disposal.

The pallet was jettisoned from the space station in 2021, and the load was expected to eventually fully burn up on entry into Earth’s atmosphere, but one piece survived.The chunk of metal weighed 1.6 pounds and was 4 inches tall and roughly 1 1/2 inches wide.Homeowner Alejandro Otero told television station WINK at the time that he was on vacation when his son told him what had happened.

NASA Space Junk Florida International Space Station Kennedy Space Center

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASA touts space research in anti-cancer fightDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Debris from International Space Station crashes into Florida man's homeNASA is analyzing an object that crashed from the sky into a Florida man's home -- which could well be a piece of debris jettisoned from the International Space Station.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Space cooperation as vast space itselfIn 1975, one of the most significant milestones in space cooperation happened when a joint international space mission by the United States and the Soviet Union named the Apollo-Soyuz was successfully carried out.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

‘Gen V’ star Chance Perdomo dies at 27Perdomo's publicist confirms the actor figured in a motorcycle accident

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Army confirms killing of BIFF faction training chief in Maguindanao del Sur clashThe military says the BIFF-Karialan faction was not aligned with the Dawlah Islamiya until it joined forces with a more radical BIFF group in carrying out an ambush that killed soldiers in Maguindanao del Sur

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

DOJ confirms arrest of Teves in Timor LesteSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »