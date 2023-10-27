Napoles convicted anew on PDAF misuse of Ilocos Sur ex-solon

MANILA, Philippines — Pork barrel mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles has been found guilty yet again, this time for her involvement in the misappropriation of the Priority Development Assistance Funds (PDAF) of a former lawmaker.

In addition to the lengthy imprisonment of nearly a century, SandiganBayan Napoles has been ordered to pay P35 million pesos for the misappropriated sum, with the same amount required to be returned for Baterina's unlawfully disbursed PDAF.

