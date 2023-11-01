Namit gid! Iloilo is now a UNESCO City of Gastronomy

Iloilo City had been vying for the title for two years prior. The city upped its efforts earlier this year by implementing several food-related initiatives, including publishing theFifty-four new cities were also added to the network alongside Iloilo. Joining the Philippine city in the field of gastronomy are Cambodia’s Battambang, China’s Chaozhou, Switzerland’s Fribourg, South Korea’s Gangneung, Greece’s Herakleion, and Cameroon’s Nkongsamba.

Since its inception in 2004, UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network has rounded up cities from all over the world that view creativity as a key strategic factor for sustainable urban development. The cities that make it to the list typically foster a strong commitment to promoting culture and creativity, which is then categorized into seven different fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music.

Upon their designation, these cities will be tasked to collaborate with Network members in “strengthening their resilience” against the threats of climate change, rising inequality, and rapid urbanization. This is given that 68% of the world’s population are expected to live in urban areas by 2050.

“The cities in our Creative Cities Network are leading the way when it comes to enhancing access to culture and galvanizing the power of creativity for urban resilience and development,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in aIloilo City, along with the other newly designated cities, are invited to participate in the Creative Cities Network conference in Braga, Portugal, with the theme “Bringing youth to the table for the next decade.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Iloilo City recognized as Unesco Creative City of GastronomySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: No power outage recorded in Iloilo City during pollsILOILO CITY – MORE Electric and Power Corp. (MORE Power), the sole power distributor here, said no power interruption disrupted the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in this city on Monday, October 30.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: More Power delivers 100% election power success in Iloilo CitySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Reelected village chair in Iloilo survives gun attackILOILO CITY – A reelected barangay captain, his wife, and poll watchers survived a gun attack by a losing candidate in the barangay elections in Lambunao, Iloilo on Monday, October 30.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: [Ilonggo Notes] What to eat in Iloilo’s heritage housesHere is a list of the heritage places in Iloilo City where one may indulge in delicious food!

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Comelec: Smooth elections in Western VisayasILOILO CITY — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30, in Western Visayas were smooth and peaceful.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕