‘Nakakakilig ma-in love pero…’: Pia Cayetano gives advice to those who fall in love at young age

In the ‘Case 2 Face’ segment aired Sunday, Oct. 29, “Dayday” raised her concerns about “Bunene,” the ex-partner of her son Bingo and mother of her grandchildren who are currently in her custody. According to Dayday, Bunene threatened to take the kids away from her to take them abroad. She described the mother of the kids as a very irresponsible parent.

However, during the discussion, it appeared that Bunene was just 15 years old when Dayday's son got her pregnant. Unanimously, Alan, Pia, and Boy convinced the two that more than fighting for each other’s rights on who should take care of the kids, Dayday and Bunene must forgive each other, have a good relationship like a real mother and daughter, and help each other in building a bright future for the kids. At the end of the segment, the two agreed.“You have to be your own peer counselors, you have to be your own support group sa friends niyo,” she said.

“Masarap nakakakilig ma-in love pero you have to talk about the consequences. Talk about it because kayo din naman ang magco-convince sa mga kasama niyo na, you know, ‘wag magmadali,” she added. “Kasi ‘pag ikaw ay naging single mom, napakahirap talaga!”

The public service program pledged to give educational assistance to Bunene to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher. The hosts also pledged to give some basic needs to the kids, like diapers and milk.

'CIA with BA' continues the legacy of Senator Rene Cayetano, the late father of the sibling senators. The senior Cayetano was a renowned lawyer who gained fame through his radio and TV program 'Compañero y Compañera,' which aired from 1997 to 2001.

