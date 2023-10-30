'Naiganti ako!' Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis in trending 'brand-agulan'

Watch more on iWantTFC Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis may be frequent brand competitors — from their own makeup line to their choice of online shopping app, and now the fast-food chicken they endorse — but there's no doubt that the two superstars are close as ever in real life as "sisterettes," as seen in the October 28 episode of "It's Showtime."

A day after Vice Ganda was launched as an endorser of a fast food chain, she and Curtis had an exchange of playful remarks alluding to the brand's jingle, and later its competitor, which Curtis endorses, as a children's favorite place to eat.

