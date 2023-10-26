NAIA expects ‘manageable’ 1.2M passengers for long holiday

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said airlines have back up plans to accommodate an expected average of 1.2 million travelers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for the holidays next week.

Bryan Andersen Co, MIAA senior assistant general manager, said NAIA sees an average of 120,000 to 130,000 travelers per day from Oct. 27 until Nov. 6.air travel (air travel is back to normal), there is just a slight increase of 8-10% on a daily basis for this 10-day period,” Co said.The airport operator said the expected number of travelers will matche last year's Undas (All Saints Day, All Souls Day).

The airport operator also reassured the public that airlines, including Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines, and AirAsia, have contingency plans for unforeseen events such as bad weather.MIAA said airport terminals have also deployed enough personnel to man desks. It said it has coordinated with the Office for Transportation Security to beef up some protocols. headtopics.com

Manuel Gonzales, chief of the office of the assistant general manager for security and emergency services, said airport authorities held several drills last week in preparation for other security emergencies such as bomb threats or shooting.

“We have already cascaded the security protocol that we will institute just in case meron instant hard emergency that will come up during this particular long holiday,” Gonzales said.

