Nagtablang kandidato sa BSKE, nagbunutan at toss coin

Ayon sa Omnibus Election Code, puwedeng idaan sa draw lots at coin toss ang pagpili sa mananalong kandidato kapag tabla sila sa boto.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Caritas calls on newly elected village officials to perform dutiesCARITAS Philippines called on the newly-elected officials of the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to perform their duties, particularly the barangay captains.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

EDGEDAVAO: Cops investigate death threat vs ex-councilorThe Sasa Police Station is currently investigating the death threat received by former Davao City Councilor Ralph Abella, who ran and lost for Barangay Captain in Barangay Vicente Hizon Sr. during the recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023.

Source: EdgeDavao | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Conflict watchdog: 2023 BSKE ‘bloodiest election in past decade’ in BangsamoroThe 2023 BSKE turned out to be the

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: Marcos congratulates BSKE winnersWATCH: Marcos congratulates BSKE winners

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: ‘BSKE 2023: peaceful despite cases of violence’The wRap's highlights: BSKE 2023, Matthew Perry, SEVENTEEN

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Police: Davao region BSKE peacefulDAVAO CITY – The barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in the Davao region on Monday, October 30, was “generally peaceful,” police said.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕