Naga City offers P200,000 reward for info on vote-buying

NAGA City is offering a reward for information on vote-buying in the barangay elections in the city on October 30.

Mayor Nelson Legacion said that those who have evidence may directly proceed to his office or Maico Julia Jr., head of the Commission on Elections-Naga City.Legacion said vote-buying in Naga City does not exist but in the BSKE, he received reports about this in some areas in the city.

He asked the help of his constituents to maintain such branding and anyone can take a photo or video of vote-buying with complete details.

