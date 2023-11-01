Myths, folklore take center stage at 2023 Opulence Halloween Ball

Among the early surprises was fashion designer Rajo Laurel, who was wearing his own version of the god of love, Cupid, waving his pink dress as he posed for photos. Other couples in attendance were Drs. Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo as celestial gods for the sun and stars; Angelique Manto wearing a dragon on her chest as a symbol for strength and David Guison as Hermes and James Reid and Issa Pressman as Hades and Persephone, the god and goddess of the Underworld.

WATCH: Chie Filomeno is also wearing a modern version of Medusa, explaining she wants to present the Gorgon as a goddess rather than a monster.Marina went as a statue since that is how people perceive mythological figures today, while M1ss Jade wore a daring outfit made from neon rosaries, dubbing herself "the female Jesus, Goddessa."

Actresses Kaila Estrada and Chie Filomeno both went as Gen Z versions of the Gorgon Medusa — Kaila's Ushi Sato outfit meant to present Medusa in the present day as a sparkly, glowing party girl, while Chie's modern take is of Medusa as a goddess rather than a monster.

Unique outfits included Max Collins as the Greek goddess of snow Khione; Solenn Heussaff dressed up as her "Encantadia" character Cassiopea; Vice Ganda as the Greek goddess of the soul Psyche; Rhian Ramos as "Lord of the Rings" character Arwen; Mond's sister Ruffa in a golden dress by Jop Dacon inspired by the Egyptian queen Cleopatra and Kylie Verzosa in an outfit inspired by water "as an Aquarius.

