Myanmar army seeks to restore order as rebel alliance launches surprise attacks

Myanmar’s ruling military on Friday, October 27, said it was seeking to restore order near the border with China after an alliance of ethnic minority armies launched a series of surprise coordinated attacks on junta targets.

“We are dedicated to eradicating the oppressive military dictatorship, a shared aspiration of the entire Myanmar populace,” the alliance said in a statement, which prompted pledges of support from other anti-junta groups. headtopics.com

The operation comes two weeks after at least 29 civilians were killed at a refugee camp at the border with China in neighbouring Kachin state by an artillery strike blamed on the military, which denied involvement.

“We are trying to control the situation,” spokesperson for Myanmar’s ruling military council, Zaw Min Tun, told local media. “We can control the towns but we are still clearing routes.”