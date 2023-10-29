MVP leader Quiambao powers La Salle past NU

Exactly five years after the last triple-double in UAAP Men’s Basketball, Kevin Quiambao achieved the rare feat on Saturday.

Quiambao, the sophomore all-around ‘point forward’, recorded 17 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds, along with four steals. CJ Cansino, who was still with the University of Santo Tomas back then, scored 20 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists on October 28, 2018, in their 79-68 win over University of the East.

“Aside from standings, we’re really focused on controlling the boards. During the first round, NU dominated us and naging challenge yun sa mga players individually,” said La Salle assistant coach Gian Nazario as they played their second straight game without Mike Phillips due to an ankle injury.NU fought back after being down by as much as 13 midway through the second quarter to cut the deficit to five, 39-44. headtopics.com

Policarpio continued his strong play from their last game with 15 points and eight rebounds, Nelle contributed 14 points and seven assists, while Nonoy added 10 points.

